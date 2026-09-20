​DUSU Results 2026: ABVP sweeps three posts, but a maverick rebel steals the night

TNIE online desk
The DUSU election results for 2026 have officially been declared following the vote counting on September 19. The RSS-affiliated ABVP registered a dominant performance by winning three out of the four central panel posts, including President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary. Meanwhile, an Independent candidate broke the traditional party dynamic by clinching the Vice-President post with an overwhelming majority.
In a tightly contested presidential race that went through 20 intense rounds of vote counting, ABVP candidate Yash Dabas emerged victorious to become the new DUSU President. Dabas secured a total of 24,576 votes, defeating his primary rival, Vijay Shankar Meena of the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), who received 22,523 votes.
The biggest surprise of the DUSU 2026 elections came in the Vice-President contest, where Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen achieved a resounding victory. Shokeen, who was previously associated with the NSUI before running independently, secured the highest vote count of the entire election with 30,615 votes.
ABVP completed its tally of three central panel positions by winning both the Secretary and Joint Secretary seats.