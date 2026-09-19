From ticket denial to over 30,000-vote sweep: Independent Shokeen storms DUSU VP race

NEW DELHI: Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) history by winning the vice-president’s post after contesting as an Independent.
The 21-year-old stayed away from celebrations as counting entered its final rounds. Barefoot since the Satya Niketan PG collapse incident, he remained at the counting centre with security guards, carrying a tiffin box of home-cooked food and refusing to speak before the final result.
Shokeen defeated ABVP’s Ishu Maurya, who polled 16,910 votes, and NSUI’s Virr Chatrath, who secured 4,313 votes. He won the vice-president’s post by a margin of 13,724 votes over Maurya.
The victory is one of the strongest Independent performances in recent DUSU elections. Independent victories in the central panel have remained rare, with the last major breakthrough recorded in 2009 when Manoj Chaudhary won the president’s post.
Shokeen entered the race after reportedly being denied an NSUI ticket. He had filed his nomination through the National Students’ Union of India but was later asked to withdraw it. He refused and contested independently.
His campaign grew outside the traditional student political setup. Supporters said it gained momentum through word-of-mouth campaigning and a strong presence across Delhi University campuses. In the run-up to polling, posters and vehicles across North Campus reportedly carried slogans such as “Dipanshu 100keen.”
A graduate of Bhagat Singh College and a postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies, Shokeen hails from Peeragarhi. His father is a bus conductor and his mother an anganwadi worker. Supporters said he chose student politics over preparing for the civil services.
His campaign drew attention after the Satya Niketan PG collapse, when he expressed solidarity with affected students and pledged to remain barefoot until he became the voice of students.
After early trends confirmed his victory, Shokeen posted on X, “It’s done bro! Thank you DU! Independent Vice President.”