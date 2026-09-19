From ticket denial to over 30,000-vote sweep: Independent Shokeen storms DUSU VP race

NEW DELHI: Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) history by winning the vice-president’s post after contesting as an Independent.

The 21-year-old stayed away from celebrations as counting entered its final rounds. Barefoot since the Satya Niketan PG collapse incident, he remained at the counting centre with security guards, carrying a tiffin box of home-cooked food and refusing to speak before the final result.

Shokeen defeated ABVP’s Ishu Maurya, who polled 16,910 votes, and NSUI’s Virr Chatrath, who secured 4,313 votes. He won the vice-president’s post by a margin of 13,724 votes over Maurya.

The victory is one of the strongest Independent performances in recent DUSU elections. Independent victories in the central panel have remained rare, with the last major breakthrough recorded in 2009 when Manoj Chaudhary won the president’s post.