Fear on the Fast Lane: Why Delhi commuters are living in terror

TNIE online desk
The NCR region witnessed incidents where road disputes have gone beyond arguments. In recent years, female commuters driving on major corridors like the Rajiv Chowk flyover in Gurugram have reported being harassed, filmed without consent and threatened after traffic disputes.
Delhi-NCR’s road-rage problem cannot be understood without examining the structural conditions that enable it. The city has experienced rapid motorisation and high vehicle density, with mixed traffic on roads not designed for such loads.
Weak enforcement of rash driving, dangerous overtaking and lane discipline until an incident turns fatal, and low probability of being caught for non-fatal road rage, which normalises aggressive behaviour.
Studies surveying women across NCR public spaces report high rates of verbal harassment, stalking, or inappropriate contact over the course of a year.