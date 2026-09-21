Road rage, harassment and unsafe roads: Why fear is driving Delhi commuters

Disputes on the road can quickly escalate into harassment, intimidation and violence. Back-toback road rage cases in the city have renewed concerns over the safety of commuters, especially women riders and drivers. The threat is compounded by aggressive driving, stalking and unsafe infra. The city road will not feel safe till authorities wake up to stronger enforcement and move beyond offering empty words of advice to ordinary drivers, writes City Team.

Shivani Chauhan, aka Sia, was chased and hit by a car on September 13, 2026, in Gurugram. Three men at a construction site died after being hit by a car, and one was left critically injured in Gurugram. A 73-year-old motorist was arrested after his vehicle allegedly hit a biker on Africa Avenue Road in the R K Puram area.

These are just some of the many incidents of road rage in the capital that highlighted the problem of aggressive driving escalating into harassment, intimidation and physical danger. Three back-to-back road rage incidents in less than a week have once again raised concerns about the safety of commuters, especially women, on Delhi-NCR roads.

In the first incident, Sia, who was chased and hit by a car driven by Kalyan Bainsla, was captured on camera and widely shared on social media. Sia has alleged that the car occupants had been following her and asking her to stop before the collision. Bainsla, however, has disputed the allegation and described the incident as an accident. Police later added serious charges, including attempt to murder, stalking and an offence related to insulting a woman’s modesty.