'Felt unsafe on Gurugram roads': Woman injured after car chases, rams into her bike

A woman biker was injured after a car allegedly rammed her motorcycle following a road rage incident on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, with the vehicle’s driver fleeing the scene, Police said on Monday.

The incident, which took place on Sunday morning, came to light after the biker, identified as Sia, shared a video of the incident on social media. The footage, recorded on cameras mounted on her motorcycle and those of her fellow riders, shows her being thrown off the bike after the collision, while the motorcycle skids several metres along the road.

Sia was riding her Aprilia RS 457 with members of her biking group when, according to her account, a white sedan came dangerously close to her. She alleged that the occupants behaved aggressively and repeatedly gestured for her to stop.

“I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making hand gestures asking me to stop my bike,” Sia said in a video posted online.

She further alleged that the men in the car appeared to be drunk. Sia said she tried to maintain a safe distance and keep moving, while one of her friends riding behind her attempted to prevent the car from coming alongside her motorcycle.