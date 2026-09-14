'Felt unsafe on Gurugram roads': Woman injured after car chases, rams into her bike

A woman biker was injured after a car allegedly rammed her motorcycle following a road rage incident on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, with the vehicle’s driver fleeing the scene, Police said on Monday.
The incident, which took place on Sunday morning, came to light after the biker, identified as Sia, shared a video of the incident on social media. The footage, recorded on cameras mounted on her motorcycle and those of her fellow riders, shows her being thrown off the bike after the collision, while the motorcycle skids several metres along the road.
Sia was riding her Aprilia RS 457 with members of her biking group when, according to her account, a white sedan came dangerously close to her. She alleged that the occupants behaved aggressively and repeatedly gestured for her to stop.
“I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making hand gestures asking me to stop my bike,” Sia said in a video posted online.
She further alleged that the men in the car appeared to be drunk. Sia said she tried to maintain a safe distance and keep moving, while one of her friends riding behind her attempted to prevent the car from coming alongside her motorcycle.
According to Sia, the car continued to follow her before the driver allegedly attempted to cut in front of her bike, resulting in the collision.
“My friend tried to cover it during the ride so that the car could not approach me to intercept, but it rammed me,” she alleged.
The footage shows Sia being dragged along the road for several feet after the impact, while her motorcycle skids away.
Following the crash, one of Sia’s friends reportedly chased the car and managed to intercept it at a traffic signal. According to Sia, her friend confronted the driver and told him that he had caused the collision.
She alleged that the driver denied responsibility before speeding away from the spot.
Sia also shared the registration details of the car and identified the registered owner in her social media post, urging the authorities to take action.
The video subsequently gained traction on social media, with users tagging Gurugram Police, Gurugram Traffic Police, Delhi Police and Haryana Police and calling for action against the driver.
Gurugram Police said they became aware of the incident after the biker’s social media post and video began circulating online.
Sandeep Turan, public relations officer for Gurugram Police, said officers were verifying the exact location of the crash through the available video footage to establish the jurisdiction of the police station and initiate necessary legal action.
“There was no alert to the police control room or any written complaint from the victim after the accident,” Turan said.
He added that police would attempt to contact Sia and obtain a written complaint so that an FIR could be registered and action taken against the car driver.
In her post, Sia said the incident had left her feeling unsafe on the city’s roads.
“I have nothing to say, but today I felt unsafe on Gurugram roads. People like these aren’t afraid of hitting people and running away,” she wrote.
The police verification and further legal action are awaited.