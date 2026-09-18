Two killed, 3 injured as car hits workers fixing grills on Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram

NEW DELHI: Two labourers were killed and three others, injured after a speeding car went out of control and hit workers near Shriram Chowk on the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram early Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred when the labourers were installing iron grilles on the divider near Shriram Chowk. Two of them were tightening screws after positioning a grille, while two others were holding it in place. They spotted a white car coming from the Delhi side at high speed and allegedly being driven rashly, a police official said.

The car, allegedly driven by a 20-year-old Delhi University student, rammed into the workers standing near the crash barrier, killing two of them on the spot, police said.

The other two workers jumped towards the green belt in the middle of the expressway to save themselves. The car stopped after hitting a wall, leaving its driver seriously injured, police said.

The deceased were identified as Bijendra (58) and Pappu Singh (58), both residents of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Satish Chand (45) and Ram Kumar (28) sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital. Vedant Khanna, a Delhi University student and resident of Gurugram Sector-110, also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment.

Locals rushed to the spot and informed police, following which all the injured, including the driver, were taken to a nearby hospital. The bodies were sent to the mortuary and the families of those involved were informed.

Eyewitnesses alleged that despite the work being carried out on a busy, high-speed expressway, adequate safety measures were not in place. They claimed there were neither reflective warning signs nor proper barricading at the site.

A case has been registered. Police have impounded the car and are examining CCTV footage to establish the exact sequence of events. Further investigation is underway and action will be taken as per law, police said.