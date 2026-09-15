Accused car driver in Gurugram hit-and-run case arrested from Rajasthan; 'attempt to murder' charge invoked

Kalyan Bainsla, the car driver accused of hitting a female sports bike rider, was arrested from Rajgarh in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Gurugram CP Sibash Kabiraj said.

The arrest comes after Gurugram police added the charge of attempt to murder (Section 109 of the BNS) in the case, which carries a provision for imprisonment up to 10 years.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, Gurugram police had earlier registered a case at the Sector-56 police station. According to ACP (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi, the FIR had been registered against Kalyan Bainsla, the accused driver, under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 125 (causing hurt) of the BNS.

The detention comes after a sports bike rider, identified as Sia, was injured after Bainsla allegedly rammed his car into her following a road-rage incident on Golf Course Road on Sunday .

The incident, which took place on Sunday morning, came to light after the biker, identified as Sia, shared a video of the incident on social media. The footage, recorded on cameras mounted on her motorcycle and those of her fellow riders, shows her being thrown off the bike after the collision, while the motorcycle skids several metres along the road.

Sia was riding her Aprilia RS 457 with members of her biking group when, according to her account, a white sedan came dangerously close to her. She alleged that the occupants behaved aggressively and repeatedly gestured for her to stop.

“I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making hand gestures asking me to stop my bike,” Sia said in a video posted online.