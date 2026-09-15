'Why didn't you stop if you were truly distressed?': Female biker slams accused in Gurugram hit-and-run

The female sports bike rider hit by a car in Gurugram has released a fresh social media video, making serious allegations against accused Kalyan Bainsla, who claimed the incident was merely an accident.

In the video, Shivani Chauhan, who identifies herself as Sia (insta handle rebelwheels_sia_), questioned why Bainsla did not stop at the scene after his car hit her motorcycle if he was truly distressed by the accident.

Sia also alleged that she was targeted because she is a woman biker and there was a deliberate attempt to stop her. She claimed that her life could have been lost and the accused did not even attempt to check if she was safe following the accident.

Sia said that Bainsla did not stop for even a second after hitting her with his car. "I feel ashamed of such people. Women feel unsafe on the roads of Delhi and Gurugram," she added.

She said the two videos that have surfaced regarding the hit-and-run case constitute sufficient evidence. The accident was fully captured on camera, clearly showing the car hitting her bike and the driver fleeing the scene. People like him need to be "taught" how to drive, she added.

Additionally, a video captured by the camera of another rider following behind is also going viral.

The video captured by Instagram user 'youknowabhishek_' shows the car driver first signalling Sia to stop. When she did not stop, the accused steered the car toward her sports bike and hit her from the side. The Instagram user said that he no longer feels that Gurugram is safe for women.