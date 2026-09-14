Gurugram hit-and-run: Accused admits car collision was his fault, denies deliberately hitting biker

A day after a car was caught on camera ramming into a woman biker on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, the accused, Kalyan Bainsla, on Monday admitted that the collision was his fault but denied hitting her deliberately, claiming he "lost control near a U-turn".

According to a report by news agency PTI, Bainsla, a gym owner who describes himself as an international kabaddi player, said he fled the spot because he feared that a group of bikers would attack him and his family. He has also deactivated his Instagram account following the controversy.

"I was travelling with my family. I didn't make any gestures at the young woman; I simply asked her to ride her bike slowly. I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up," he told the media.

Police said a speeding car rammed into the woman biker on Golf Course Road on Sunday, knocking her off her motorcycle and sending her skidding several metres along the road.

The occupants of the car fled after the collision, while the biker, identified as Siya in her social media posts, escaped with minor injuries, officials said.

Bainsla said the incident took place between 7 am and 8 am on Sunday when he was travelling with his sister and two cousins, one the son of his paternal aunt and the other the son of his maternal aunt.

"About 20 to 22 motorcyclists sped past me. I didn't realise a young woman was riding one of the bikes; I had simply asked her and the young man accompanying her to slow down. I did not hit them intentionally," he said.

"She was turning without checking her mirrors; just then, near a U-turn, I lost control of the car, and the collision occurred. It was my fault; I admit it," he added.