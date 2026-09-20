Four workers fixing CCTVs under ‘Safe Delhi’ plan killed by speeding truck

NEW DELHI: Four people, including a company’s human resources manager, died and three others were injured after a truck crashed into a crane and an auto-rickshaw parked at the site in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar early Sunday, police said.

The deceased were working for the CCTV installation company and included two cousins.

The accident took place at a Delhi Traffic Police CCTV installation site on the road in the area, and information regarding it was received at the Sarita Vihar police station around 3.20 am, they said. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident, they said.

While the crane was being used by workers who were installing CCTV cameras as part of the traffic police’s surveillance infrastructure, an auto-rickshaw carrying some of the workers was parked nearby, police said.

Following the collision, the dumper allegedly hit the auto-rickshaw, leaving several workers seriously injured, it added. The workers were carrying out CCTV installation work at the time of the accident. Two of them were on the crane and were engaged in installing cameras, while others were near the auto-rickshaw and on the road, it said.

“A police team arrived at the accident spot and found that a medium-size dumper truck coming from Noida had collided with a stationary crane and an auto-rickshaw,” police said. The impact was severe, and several workers sustained critical injuries, police said, adding that victims were rushed to hospital, where four of them were declared dead.

The deceased were identified as Umesh, 23, Praveen, 35, Anoop, 26, all residents of Sangam Vihar, and Suraj, 34, a resident of Munirka, police said.