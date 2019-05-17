Home Auto

Ather Energy expands fast charging network with Chennai foray

Ather Energy

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Electric vehicle firm Ather Energy has continued to expand its fast charging network infrastructure in India, throwing open on Thursday seven new ‘Ather Gird Points’, as it calls its charging stations, in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. According to the company, it seeks to increase this number to 50-55 by the end of the year in Chennai alone. 

Ather’s Chennai expansion comes in the wake of a steady shift toward electric mobility and the establishment of electric vehicle charging stations in major cities in order to cater to the expected rise in EV adoption over the next few years. Ather, for example, already has a network of such charging stations in Bengaluru, and it believes that the demand for these will only shoot up across India in the future. 

Currently, Ather Grid has 31 charging points cross 24 locations in Bengaluru and seven locations in Chennai. “Ather Grid has seen steady adoption in Bengaluru and we believe that accessible charging infrastructure is critical before launching our products in any market we enter,” company’s chief business officer Ravneet Phokela said.

“We are working on setting up the charging network and our experience centre - Ather Space - in Chennai in time for the launch of the Ather 450 in the coming weeks,” he added. 

The charging network is supported by the Ather Grid application allowing electric vehicle owners to locate and check the availability of nearest charging points on a real-time basis. The company has planned to set up 6,500 charging points in 30 cities by year 2022.

In Chennai, the company has partnered with hosts including cafés, restaurants, tech parks, malls and gyms to reduce range anxiety and ease the adoption of electric vehicles. “The charging stations can today be found at Forum Vijaya mall, AtWorks and Bikes and Burgers, and other restaurants,” it said. 

With its charging system getting into place, the company now plans to begin retailing its products in the city. Ather Energy manufactures and sells two ‘intelligent’ electric scooters: Ather 450 and Ather 340. “Following Ather Grid, the city will have its own experience centre and pre-orders will open in June,” the company said. 

