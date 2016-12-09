NEW DELHI: At a time when there is a steep demand across the country for cashless transactions, Paytm’s newly launched toll free number for executing digital payments has seen a whopping 1.5 lakh calls within 24 hours of its launch.

Responding to a query by Express, Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice-President, Paytm said: “We have received an overwhelming response to our recently launched toll-free number. With more than 1.5 lakh calls on the first day of the launch and an incredible call-rate of over 100 calls/second, the country’s strong positive response to our unique service has made us stronger in our efforts to bring half a billion Indians to the mainstream economy.”

The toll free number, 1800 1800 1234 was launched on Wednesday to enable transactions sans data connection. A person can call from their registered mobile number and set the PIN. After receiving the PIN, Paytm will allow to make transaction by taking the recipient’s phone number and the amount to be transferred.

Paytm’s VP (Business) Krishna Hegde told Express, “Literally every few hours new lines are being added. The response has been tremendous.” Observing that this would see an increase in transactions from small town and rural areas, he said Paytm had in fact seen a surge in users from smaller towns over the last few weeks.