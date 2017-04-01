Yamaha sales up 27 pc at 76,144 units in March

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India Yamaha Motor today reported a 27 per cent increase in domestic sales at 76,144 units in March. The company had sold 60,032 units in March 2016, India Yamaha Motor said in a statement.

"March 2017 was challenging as automobile sector in India had to offload BS III inventory which was re-affirmed by Supreme Court's decision towards the closing. Yamaha however, has managed it well and logged in a decent growth for this month," Yamaha Motor India Sales Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Roy Kurian said.

The company eyeing to achieve 1 million sales in 2017 as well, through exciting products and by expanding its trade networks, he added.