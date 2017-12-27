NEW DELHI: Vodafone India said on Tuesday that it would roll out of its Voice-over LTE (VoLTE) services from January next year. In the first phase, the high-speed internet service will be available in Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka and Kolkata circles and will be extended across the country in a short time, the company said in a statement.

Sunil Sood, managing director and CEO of Vodafone India, said, “The introduction of VoLTE will enhance customer experience with HD quality calling and offer our customers newer possibilities. Vodafone VoLTE is an important step towards introducing futuristic technology enhancing our data strong network.”

The service provider said it would not charge anything for the service and customers. Currently, only Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer this service in India.

Earlier, Idea Cellular had also announced it would start VoLTE services in 2018, while state-run operator BSNL has also announced the launch of 4G LTE services in the country. Kerala will be the first circle that will get BSNL’s 4G LTE services.

BSNL will be competing with established private players like Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone. Initially, it will focus on those areas where 3G coverage is low. The company is seeking another 5MHz spectrum in the 2100 MHz band to expand in other part of the country.