An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft is pictured parked at a gate at Mumbai's Chhatrapathi Shivaji International Airport February 3, 2013. | Reuters

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the owner of IndiGo airlines, said its board had approved the issuance of equity shares up to 33.6 million to qualified institutional buyers.

The placement includes the issue of fresh equity shares of up to 22.4 million and an offer for sale of up to 11.2 million shares by promoters, including Rakesh Gangwal and Chinkerpoo Family Trust, InterGlobe said in a stock exchange filing. http://bit.ly/2xXrgEJ

As of June 30, Gangwal and Chinkerpoo Family Trust owned 16.83 percent and 15.59 percent stakes in the company respectively, Thomson Reuters data showed.

InterGlobe shares, which closed at 1,215.95 rupees on Monday, has risen 48 pct this year.