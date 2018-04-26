MUMBAI: Laying emphasis on the importance of the ongoing global digital disruption, software giant Adobe on Thursday said that creating a consumer-centric experience is one of the crucial key aspects of transforming businesses.

"This is the dawn of the 21st century where art and science are fuelling explosive growth. This is an era of amazing experiences which is driven through digital transformation," Kulmeet Bawa, Managing Director for India and South Asia, Adobe, told reporters here at the "Adobe Symposium 2018".

Bawa said this trend has a distinct wave in India because of the plethora of opportunities available.

"India is the oldest civilization but the youngest nation with 65 per cent of the people still below the age of 35. We have the largest population of 'screenagers'. The amount of education opportunities around skill-building hold the recipe of the success in the country."

He said that experiences were becoming the real differentiators for Indian customers and "this is a big shift for India".

"India has a huge appetite and desire to be the best in the world. We see a lot of hunger in the C-suite of the country who wishes to move ahead from leaps and bounds. It is clear that digital experiences today have the power to change and transform the lives of businesses and individuals.

"And perhaps Adobe is the only organisation that can actually help deliver these great experiences at every stage of the journey," the executive noted.

Adobe recently celebrated 20 years in the country and one of the key differentiators contributing to the success was the role played by Adobe India's R&D division that is creating top-of-the-line intellectual property.

The global software giant has a massive set-up in India, with over 5,200 employees spread across four campuses in Noida and Bengaluru, and its R&D labs claim a significant share of global innovations.

Brad Rencher, Executive Vice President and General Manager Digital Experiences, emphasised that the company's offering "Adobe Experience Cloud" delivers a large opportunity for the leaders to digitally transform their businesses.

"People buy experiences, not products. The consumers' expectations have escalated and businesses need to be ready to meet those expectations. They have to speak to the customers in unique ways to leave a lasting impression. It is time for enterprises to make experience their business'," Rencher added.

"Adobe Experience Cloud" is a comprehensive set of Cloud services designed to give enterprises everything they need to deliver exceptional customer experience.

With "Adobe Experience Cloud", any sector that got a large-scale customer data would be able to seamlessly deliver experiences to the end users.

At the Adobe Summit in March in Las Vegas, Adobe unveiled innovations across "Adobe Experience Cloud", including advanced capabilities in Advertising Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Analytics Cloud,

These enhancements would make it easier to unify data from disparate systems into an Experience Cloud Profile, enable data scientists and developers to better customise Adobe Sensei capabilities to suit their organisations' needs and expedite the deployment of custom code and workflows.

The next-generation of Adobe Cloud platform includes a new unified customer profile, Adobe Sensei services and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) readiness, the company had said.

Riding on the success of its Creative, Document and Experience Cloud portfolios, Adobe achieved a record $2.08 billion revenue (which represented 24 per cent year-over-year revenue growth) in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 that ended on March 2.

The Digital Media segment's revenue was $1.46 billion, with Creative revenue growing to $1.23 billion and Document Cloud achieving revenue of $231 million.

The Digital Experience segment's revenue was $554 million, which represented 16 per cent year-over-year growth.