Home Business

Government seeks House nod for capital infusion in Air India

In a bid to revive the debt-ridden national carrier, the government on Tuesday sought Parliament’s approval for Rs 980 crore as supplementary grant for equity infusion in Air India.

Published: 01st August 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

State-owned Air India is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and has been in the red for long.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to revive the debt-ridden national carrier, the government on Tuesday sought Parliament’s approval for Rs 980 crore as supplementary grant for equity infusion in Air India.

According to the document tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Civil Aviation Ministry has sought the grant for 2018-19 under the Turnaround Plan (TAP).

The government has sought a token provision of Rs 1.02 crore for enabling re-appropriation of savings in cases of new service or new instrument of service.

The amount is part of the total gross additional expenditure of Rs 11,697.92 crore, for which approval has been sought from the Parliament.

Recently, the ministry had reaffirmed in Parliament that it remained committed to the disinvestment of Air India. The proposed strategic stake sale in the carrier had failed to take off in May as it failed to attract any buyer.

According to information from the ministry, Air India has received equity infusion worth Rs 27,195.21 crore under TAP and Financial Restructuring Plan (FRP) approved back in 2012. In the current financial year, the State-owned airline received an equity infusion of Rs 650 crore up to June.

The UPA government had in 2012 approved TAP and FRP for Air India. All government guaranteed loans and interests thereon are being paid by the government by way of equity infusion into the airline. Under FRP, high cost of working capital loans have been converted into long-term debt carrying lesser rates of interest so as to reduce the financial burden on Air India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air India Air India sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century