Intel India trains 99,000 people in artificial intelligence

The programme aimed to democratising AI through collaborations with partners and customers was launched in April 2017 and the initial target was for a year ending April 2018.

Published: 19th August 2018 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Intel corporate office (File | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: US chipmaker Intel has trained as many as 99,000 developers, students and professors in artificial intelligence (AI) in India since April 2017, against a target of 15,000 for the first year of its programme, according to the tech major.

It has also tied up with premier educational institutes like the IITs in Delhi, Mumbai, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Chennai, and IIITs in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, BITS Pilani, ISI Kolkata, IISc Bangalore, CDAC and companies like Shell and TCS among others for training under its AI developer education.

"Though we had committed to train 15,000 developers, students, and professors in AI initially through training and workshops, we have already exceeded the target over seven-fold at over 99,000 by roping in many of them from 100 organisations," said Prakash Mallya, managing director for sales and marketing, Intel India.

The programme was launched in April 2017 and the initial target was for a year ending April 2018, he said, adding the programme is aimed to democratising AI through collaborations with partners and customers.

Intel powers as much as 97 per cent of data centre servers running AI workloads at present in the world.

The company, which organised its first AI developer conference in the country last week in Bengaluru after the initiative in home market US earlier this year, had over 500 developers attending it.

It also announced collaborations with Philips India and Mphasis to deploy its AI portfolio in the local ecosystem.

