OEMs to verify authorised vendors at government's e-market platform

After concerns on the authenticity of products being sold via the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) rose, the new Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) will ensure vendor verification.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 100 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) from various sectors have been asked to verify vendors that are willing to sell goods at the government e-Marketplace (GeM) with a view to contain procurement of fake and counterfeit goods.

GeM is an online platform of the commerce ministry for the procurement of goods and services by public sector units, departments and states. Concerns have been raised by certain firms about the sale of fake and counterfeit goods at this platform. A large number of complaints have been recorded from sectors, including IT hardware, furniture and automobiles.

"We have joined hands with industry associations including CII, PHDCCI and Nasscom. We have given access to the member companies to this online platform. They will verify whether vendors selling products from their sector are authorised dealers or not," GeM Chief Executive Officer Radha Chauhan told reporters here Tuesday.

She said it will help in stopping the sale of fake and counterfeit goods at this platform. The move is in the interest of OEMs as the sale of such items dent image of company and product both. Vendors can register themselves at the GeM platform after being certified by the OEMs.

The ministry launched GeM in August 2016 with the objective of creating an open and transparent procurement platform for government. So far, 1,67,080 sellers and service providers are registered with the portal to sell 6,60,756 products and services.

The top five product categories at the platform include automobile, computer, and office furniture. The top services include security, caterer, and vehicle hiring.

