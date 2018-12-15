OPPO to launch 5G smartphones in 2019: Tasleem Arif

By UNI

HYDERABAD: Oppo India Vice President and R&D Head Tasleem Arif on Saturday said that the company will launch 5G Smartphones and enter into the Smartwatch and Internet of Things (IoT) markets in 2019.

Speaking to newsmen on the occasion of launching its India's maiden R&D Center here, Mr Tasleem said that OPPO has launched its fourth R&D Center globally and first in India.

The Hyderabad R&D center which is the largest outside China would contribute towards bringing exciting innovation and advanced technologies to the country.

Mr Tasleem said at present OPPO has four R& D centers--three in China and one in India. It also having six Research Institutions--four in China and one each in USA and Japan.

The Hyderabad R&D centre would focus its efforts on the development and implementation on software localization for Indian consumers as well as device quality, he said.

He said that Oppo, the technological leader has introduced firstly launched Rotating, AI cameras and Super Chargers by supporting 15 watts charging in India.

Mr Tasleem said that the company has also tested 5G network smartphone two weeks back. The 5G smartphones would be introduced once telecom operators are ready to start the 5G network in India.

He said that the OPPO's present R&D head count was 3000 plus. In Hyderabad R & D concerned, the company is planning to recruit 50 people in product development side and the same number would be inducted in quality testing side.

The head count would be increased to 500 during the next 2-5 years depending on the market requirement. The technologists would be recruited from Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

Mr Tasleem said that the company has increased its focus on innovation and R&D and recently announced a global investment of RMB 10 billion towards the R&D space for 2019.

With this, OPPO would integrate its supply chain and build on its technical expertise to enhance the company's technological capabilities, as well as develop a range of smart devices, including smart watches and smart home technologies, to explore and meet the increasingly rigid demands of consumers in the age of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Earlier, Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT and Communications who inaugurated the R&D centre in the presence of OPPO Global Vice President Andy and Global Assistant Vice President Donny expressed his happiness for choosing Telangana in India to launch its first R&D center.

Assuring to extend all possible help from the government side, Mr Ranjan asked the OPPO authorizes to come up with innovation ideas to help the government.