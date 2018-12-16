Home Business

Prime time entertainment shifts to anytime, anywhere

There are widely divergent views on what is the size of the OTT market, but what they all agree is that revenue is galloping north.

Published: 16th December 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2018 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Gurbir Singh
Express News Service

When Zee’s promoters announced in mid-November this year that they were pitching for selling half their stake in the 42 per cent they hold in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), they were mainly seeking foreign entertainment majors eyeing the subcontinent for the lucrative and growing over-the-top (OTT) digital streaming market. This slice is so far free of cumbersome regulatory compliances, and it is the platform of the future.

With a wave of over 30 OTT digital platforms launching over the last three years in India, traditional television viewing, together with concepts such as ‘prime time’ and ‘appointment viewing’, are on the wane. The growing army of young smartphone users prefer entertainment anytime, anywhere.

Hotstar was the earliest of them launched from the Star stable in February 2015, on the back of streaming live ICC World Cup cricket; and it was able to garner 1 million downloads of its app within 10 days of launch! When IPL cricket rights went on the block in September last year, in the digital category, Star was competing with a $600 million bid from Facebook. Star ultimately won, but it was the first glimpse of where live sports and entertainment was heading.

There are widely divergent views on what is the size of the OTT market, but what they all agree is that revenue is galloping north. A Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report titled Entertainment Goes Online estimates OTT currently generating around Rs 3,500 crore annual revenue; and they could outstrip Rs 30,000 crore by 2023.

ZEE5’s late launch

Compared to others, Zee launched its OTT platform, Zee5, rather late in February this year. ZEEL’s advantage though is its huge 25-year-old film and TV series library, and its willingness to invest in local content. “If we are late, we are making up with better technology,” says Tarun Katial, CEO of Zee5.
Katial is firmly planted amongst a ‘We Work’ floor full of laptop-punching young techies in Mumbai’s suburb of Andheri, commissioning shows as if there is no tomorrow. He is also a seasoned campaigner, who has done time at both Star and Sony. Targets scribbled for his team on a planning board are mind-boggling. He is launching 24 series in a year in Hindi – two every month; also 24 in Tamil and Telugu, and 12 in Bengali. The next year will also see 12 made-for-Zee5 movies in Hindi and four other regional languages – 60 in all!

Zee5’s offering ranges from voyeuristic biopics ‘Karanjeet Kaur – the Untold Story of Sunny Leone’ to a nine-episode crime thriller from UP’s badlands ‘Rangbaaz’ being made by Arjun Rampal. Also in the pipeline are stories based on Ruskin Bond’s books and even one titled ‘Repeal Sec 377’ based on LGBTQ rights.

“Our focus is smartphone users in the 18-34 age group; and we have rolled out in 12 languages. It is the regional markets that are the future,” says Katial. He claims that despite the late launch, Zee5 has 41.3 million monthly active users. The great driver is local, original content and affordable packages starting at Rs 49 a month, he adds.

Sharp competition

Katial is optimistic, but his task is cut out, given the competition. According to mobile advertising and Internet services provider Jana, the first quarter of this year was dominated by Hotstar, which had 70 per cent of video streaming app downloads.

This has changed substantially. Another survey for September-November this year, by KalaGato said Hotstar continued to rule, albeit with lower market share of 40 per cent, and with Jio TV muscling in with 18 per cent. One could see Zee5 too making a mark at third place with 15 per cent share followed by Voot with 11 per cent. Netflix and Amazon Prime had little over 2 per cent each on their platforms.
Netflix follows a different ‘non-mass’ model considering its packages are in the Rs 400-800-per-month range. It has struggled for the last two years, but with the success of its eight-episode local production Sacred Games, and its international Narcos, it has arrived in the ‘luxury’ market. In terms of time spent, Netflix seems to be ahead with around 51 minutes per day, followed by Voot with 50 minutes, Amazon Prime with 42 minutes and Hotstar 33 minutes.

However, Netflix cannot compete with the kind of local content being generated by say a Zee5; and that’s what is interesting about the Indian market. OTT is galloping, but that doesn’t mean television and newspapers are not growing. The market is so diverse, that there are always takers for a specific price point, a platform and a type of content.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zee Entertainment ZEEL Hotstar Voot Zee5 Netflix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp