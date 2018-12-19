Hughes India bags Rs 100 crore deal from Sterlite Tech

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Satellite communications service provider Hughes India has bagged Rs 100 crore contract from broadband technology firm Sterlite Tech to provide satellite connectivity to Naval Communication Network.

Indian Navy had awarded a Rs 3,500-crore contract to Sterlite Tech in February for designing, building and managing its communications network.

"With Hughes' globally used satellite systems, we will bring in ease of network management through seamless connectivity even in tough and remote island terrains for the Indian Navy," KS Rao, CEO Telecom Services Business, Sterlite Tech said in a statement.

Under the year-long contract of Rs 100 crore with Sterlite, Hughes Communications India (HCIL) will supply the solution for broadband satellite services across the Navy's mainland and island sites, the statement said.

"We are proud to have been awarded this critical communications infrastructure project by Sterlite Tech," said Shivaji Chatterjee, senior vice president and head of Enterprise Business, HCIL said.