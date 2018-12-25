AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu releases third White Paper on social empowerment, welfare

By UNI

AMRAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released the third White Paper on Tuesday on social empowerment and welfare programmes, being implemented for the past four and half years in the state.

The government in the White Paper explained about the implementation of social empowerment, welfare schemes, issues and challenges arisen due to bifurcation, SC/ST/BC minorities, differently disabled welfare departments, Janmabhumi, strengthening the implementation of SC/ST sub-plan, maintenance of residential schools and construction of houses to the house-less poor.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that AP is implementing many welfare schemes.

He said that his government is striving to create poverty-less society. If wealth is created in a big was scale, poverty can be eradicated. We have focussed on creating wealth to eradicate poverty.

"I had personally witnessed the problems of farmers when I was carrying out padayatra," he said. The Chief Minister said that his government aimed to ensure that each family can earn Rs.10,000 income every month. He claimed that all the welfare schemes were being implemented effectively in a flawless manner.

It may be mentioned here that the government announced that he would release 10 White Papers on various issues and he released third White Paper.