NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker, on Thursday launched the third generation of hatchback Swift at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. The new Swift will be available at an introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 7.96 for the top variant. The carmaker had started the bookings for the 2018 Swift last month, at a booking amount of Rs 11,000. At present, it commands a waiting period of 6-8 weeks.

Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, said, “Since its launch in 2005, Swift has been the country’s favourite hatchback, selling more than 1.8 million units. Brand Swift has featured among the top five best-selling cars in India for more than a decade. I am confident that with the all-new Swift, we will be successful to capture the imagination of our customers.”

The new Swift is available in a total of 12 variants and is 80 kg lighter than the outgoing model. It offers a fuel efficiency of 22 km per litre for petrol and 28.4 km a litre for diesel variant, respectively. The Swift first arrived in India in 2005 and has till date managed to sell a whopping 18 lakh units.

Lohia Auto launches electric three-wheeler Lohia Auto has launched a battery-operated three-wheeler Comfort E Auto on Day2 of the Auto Expo 2018 at New Delhi. The company has priced Comfort E Auto HS at Rs 1.49 lakh. The three-wheeler is powered by a lithium-ion battery that offers a mileage of 80 km could run up to 30 km an hour. It can achieve a speed of 30 kmph and comes with facilities such as central locking and GPS. Besides, a number of electric powered two-wheelers were unveiled at the Expo. UM Motorcycles launched the world’s first electric cruiser motorcycle Renegade Thor, priced at Rs 4.9 lakh that will be launched in India in 2020.