NEW DELHI: State-run miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) today reported a 4.21 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,004.79 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,883.27 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, CIL said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 22,484.14 crore. It was Rs 23,064.65 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

CIL said, revenue for the quarter is not comparable with the year-ago period on account of GST implementation from July 1, 2017.

Production during the quarter stood at 152.04 million tons as against 147.73 million tons in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter under review stood at Rs 17,873.93 crore compared to Rs 18,907.17 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

On standalone basis, net profit during the period was Rs 121.14 crore as against a loss of Rs 39.03 crore a year ago.