MUMBAI: World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution will set up its next division in Mumbai, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday in Davos.

“It is amazing to know about the next @wef Centre of four Industrial Revolution being proposed at Mumbai! This centre would be about science & technology based policies for the benefit of society creating a global hub of expertise, knowledge sharing and collaboration with a special focus on robotics, artificial intelligence, application of technology like drones for agriculture,” Fadnavis tweeted.

The Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution is a San Francisco-based global hub of expertise, knowledge sharing and collaboration and mission of the initiative is to maximise the benefits of science and technology for society.

Besides the exchange of expertise, the centre will enable implementation of policies related to science and technology. The centre, comprising experts from various fields, will work towards incorporating technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence and drones into sectors like agriculture, among others, a senior CMO official said.

Fadnavis is on a three-day visit to Davos to promote Maharashtra as an investment destination at the WEF 2018. He also met the head of WEF’s Food Security initiative Sean De Cleane.

“We discussed upscaling of value chains through public-private partnership to cover 25 lakh farmers, encourage innovations, use of drones, better connection with banks, financing according to the actual cropping pattern, and better insurance facilities,” Fadnavis said after the visit.

He also discussed food security, environmental sustainability and economic opportunities with Cleane, said a statement issued by the CMO.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani also visited the Magnetic Maharashtra pavilion at the WEF submit. He discussed various topics, including connecting villages digitally and the fourth industrial revolution initiative with Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also congratulated actor Shah Rukh Khan for being honoured with the Crystal Award at WEF for his work for the rehabilitation of acid attack victims.