Home Business

The US wants to reduce the trade deficit with India soon: Official

The US is looking at a fair and reciprocal trade with India. Last year, the trade deficit between the two nations was USD 27 billion.

Published: 26th July 2018 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2018 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

India-US trade

Image for representational purpose only. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US wants to reduce its trade deficit with India as quickly as possible, a senior official told lawmakers here, asserting that the Trump administration is aggressively pushing New Delhi on the issues of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, dairy products and agriculture.

The President wants a fair and reciprocal trade. when we look at India, there are three sectors where, I think, we can get a significant boost in our trade, Alice G Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing yesterday.

When asked by Congressman Brad Sherman if the Trump administration has a target date to reduce this trade deficit, she said, We would like the trade deficit to be reduced as quickly as possible.

Wells identified the defence, aviation and energy as the three sectors which would play a key role in reducing the trade deficit over the long term.

In aviation alone, Boeing estimates that over the next 20 years there is going to be USD 290 billion sales, Wells said, adding that India-US defence trade is expected to grow to USD 18 billion by 2019.

Last year, the trade deficit between the two nations was USD27 billion.

Also Read: India may lose trade dispute with the US at WTO: Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia

Wells said trade policy forum discussions are underway between India and the US, focussing on eliminating or reducing both the tariffs and the non-tariff barriers.

If our average tariff rate is about 3.5 per cent, India's is over 13 per cent, she said.

Alleging India to be a more closed market historically, Wells said, We are pushing for medical devices, pharmaceuticals, dairy and agricultural products.

Replying to a query by Sherman on when US firms will be able to sell a nuclear power plant to India, she said, We continue to support Westinghouse bid (in this regard).

US nuclear energy powerhouse Westinghouse is engaged in negotiations to build six AP1000 nuclear reactors in India as part of the landmark US-India civilian nuclear agreement.

We have done the hard work of creating a basis for civilian nuclear relationship with India, having engaged seriously with it as they accede to the Wassenaar Arrangement, the Australia group, and hopefully in the future Nuclear Suppliers Group, we would like to see this also manifested in our commercial relations with India and we're very supportive of US companies efforts,Wells said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US-India trade deal trade deficit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp