Home Business

Start-up SpotDraft tests new waters with AI-powered business

Amid Indian players like VakilSearch, Legal Desk and Near Law, SpotDraft is one of the first few to provide contract management services using Artificial Intelligence.

Published: 02nd June 2018 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Artificial Intelligence

By Gayathree Ganesan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Drafting legal contracts — be it employment documents or the highly complex merger agreements — has been a constant pain for larger corporates. For smaller enterprises that may not be able to hire legal organisations to vet such documents in detail, it is even harder to manage and map laws to particular contracts.

With the development of Artificial Intelligence, legal contract mapping and management has been automated to a large extent and is turning out to be an area of growth for technology start-ups such as SpotDraft, which makes about $5 million in revenue every month.

Amid Indian players like VakilSearch, Legal Desk and Near Law, SpotDraft is one of the first few to provide contract management services using Artificial Intelligence.

The legal tech start-up, founded by Harvard Law School graduate Shashank Bijapur, along with Madhav Bhagat, a former software developer at Google, looks to expand its operations from its home base in India to European countries, Singapore and Hong Kong, among others, this year to cash in on the rapid growth in the $80 billion contract automation market.

“Every company, irrespective of the industry they are in, have to handle commercial contracts that are legally binding. Legal contracts are, in fact, mission critical for these companies and with automation, they can use such data to make critical decisions,” said Shashank Bijapur, CEO, SpotDraft.

The start-up provides end-to-end contract management services with lawyer-vetted templates. When the contract is created, payment for such services is also automated, where invoices are generated and payment reminders are also sent out once they are due.

Users can also upload existing documents on the website, where the AI software analyses them to classify clauses, highlight missing laws, provides an update if there is a change in law and manage such contracts online.

“Our clients range from banks to co-working enterprises, hospitals, SMEs and large IT corporates. We’re looking to break even in another six months,” Shashank added.

The company has priced its services at $200 per month for small businesses and $8,500 per year for corporates.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SpotDraft start up AI artificial inteligence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence