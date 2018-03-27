MILAN: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the positions of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration were unlikely to trigger a currency war, an Italian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"We see no such risks," Lagarde told daily la Repubblica.

She also urged Italy's next government to be fiscally responsible and understand that "revenues are just as important as expenditures."

"Those who govern understand the risk of creating instability," she said.