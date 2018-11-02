Senior staff to get another 25% of September salaries on Friday: Jet Airways

By PTI

MUMBAI: Jet Airways will pay another 25 per cent of September salaries to its senior staff on Friday, according to a communication.

The crisis-hit airline has also said that every possible efforts are being made to clear the balance amount at the earliest.

Grappling with severe cash crunch, the Naresh Goyal-controlled carrier has been delaying salary disbursement to its senior management, pilots and engineers since August.

While it has paid 25 per cent amount of the September salaries to these categories of staff on October 25, the remaining 75 per cent of the amount is yet to be paid.

Besides, there are salaries for the month of October.

"We would like to inform you that another 25 per cent of your September 2018 salary is being remitted tomorrow.

"We sincerely acknowledge your unwavering support and commitment to the organisation and remain hopeful of overcoming these challenging times soon," Jet Airways Chief People Officer Rahul Taneja said in an communication to the senior management, pilots and engineers Thursday.

Jet Airways spokesperson was not available for comments.

In the communication, Taneja also said, "please be reassured that every possible effort is being made to release the remaining amount at the earliest and the Company remains committed to honour its obligations".

Sources said salaries of the employees falling in the category A1-A5 as well O2 and O3 have been paid by the carrier Thursday.

"While the airline has paid Diwali bonus as well to A1 to A5 categories of employees, the same for the O2 and O3 have not been paid," one of the sources said.

Employees in these categories have salaries of up to Rs 75,000 per month.

On September 6, after it defaulted on payment of August salary, the airline informed that the salary of the three categories of staff -- senior management, pilots and engineers -- would be paid in two tranches.

It was to be paid on 11th and 26th of every month till November.

As per this payment schedule, the August salary was to be paid on September 11 and September 26.

Similarly, September salary was to be remitted into accounts on October 11 and October 26.

Though it paid the first tranche of 50 per cent of August salary on September 11, it made only 50 per cent payment of the second tranche and deferred the payment of the balance amount to a later date.

It finally cleared the remaining 50 per cent amount of the second installment of September salary on October 9.