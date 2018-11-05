Home Business

It is illegal for RBI to hold information of loan defaulters: CIC Sridhar Acharyulu

When asked about if he feels the RBI was unduly secretive about the information of big loan defaulters, Acharyulu replied that it is illegal, in my opinion.

Published: 05th November 2018 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

Just after CIC slapped show cause notice to the RBI governor Urjit Patel for non-disclosure of wilful defaulters list, Central Information Commissioner (CIC) M Sridhar Acharyulu on Monday said that in his view it is “illegal” for the RBI to hold information.

When asked about if he feels the RBI was unduly secretive about the information of big loan defaulters, Acharyulu replied that “it is illegal, in my opinion”.

The CIC's statement comes after it served a show cause notice to RBI governor Urjit Patel in its Judgement dated November 2 for non-disclosure of wilful defaulters list.

He went on to add that the notice was issued to the governor and not CPIO, as CIC felt that the higher authorities were “obstructing” information

“There is a provision in the act that every official has to assist CPIO in giving information, in this case it was not given to the CPIO. In this case the commission can question the other official as the deemed CPIO,” Acharyulu told TNIE, explaining why sow cause notice was served to the RBI governor and not the CPIO, in this case.

Asserting that the Supreme Court has already rejected the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) objections against releasing the names of wilful defaulters, he added that RBI must disclose the information and if it fails to respond to the show cause notice the commission can go ahead for penalty.

“The apex court had already considered all the objections of RBI and then said that information has to be disclosed. Now they are raising the same objections which have been already rejected by the Supreme Court,” he added.

The CIC in its order had asked the RBI governor why he shouldn’t be facing the maximum penalty for “dishonouring” the SC verdict. “CIC orders and directs him to show cause why the maximum penalty should not be imposed on him for these reasons, before November 16, 2018,” Acharyulu said.

The Commission in its order on Friday had also directed the CPIOs of the RBI, the PMO and office of the Finance Minister to explain the action taken on the ‘alerting letter’ written by former Governor of RBI Raghuram Rajan on February 5, 2015, before November 16, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sridhar Acharyulu Central Information Commission RBI RTI CIC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp