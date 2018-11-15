Home Business

'India open to buying more oil from US'

The announcement is significant at a time India was among the eight countries that won a partial waiver from the US sanctions on Iran.

Published: 15th November 2018 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  India is open to importing more oil and gas from the United States, that had emerged as a new crude source in recent years, agency reports from Singapore said quoting foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale.
Gokhale was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an Asian summit in Singapore attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We expressed our readiness to import more gas and more oil from United States as a way of expanding trade,” Gokhale said as per Reuters report. He said India is expected to import about $4 billion worth of oil from US this year.

The announcement is significant at a time India was among the eight countries that won a partial waiver from the US sanctions on Iran.

India had to substantially cut its crude imports from Iran to be eligible for US waiver.While Indian Oil Corporation and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals said they will continue to import from Iran, private refiner Reliance Industries and other state-owned refiners have halted Iran purchases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
oil US oil import

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp