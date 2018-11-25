Home Business

Repco Bank turns 50, launches new schemes

Repco bank celebrated its 50th year foundation day on Saturday during which the bank launched a new loan scheme for its retail customers. 

Published: 25th November 2018 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Dr P Senthil Kumar, IAS, making a donation to Little Flower Convent during the 50th foundation day celebrations of Repco Bank | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Repco bank celebrated its 50th year foundation day on Saturday during which the bank launched a new loan scheme for its retail customers. As part of its golden jubilee celebrations, the bank launched its first Facebook page and a souvenir to mark five decades of service. “By having a presence on social media, we will be able to connect with our 11 lakh plus customers across the country and also serve them better. Also, the newly launched `50 lakh plus loan scheme will have lower monthly EMI and 100 per cent processing fee waiver,” said R S Isabelle, managing director of the bank.

Established in 1969, Repco bank falls under the administration of Freedom Fighters and Rehabilitation Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs. It was initially founded to cater to repatriates rehabilitated from Burma, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

Principal Secretary to Public and Rehabilitation Department, P Senthil Kumar, was the chief guest. 
Other guests included TS Krishnamurthy, chairman of Repco Home Finance Ltd; and Dinesh Ponraj, director, Repco Bank. “In the past five decades, our profits after tax amounted to `105 crores and our business mix was more than `14,300 crores. We have also consistently declared 20 per cent dividend,” said Senthil Kumar, who is also the chairman of Repco bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp