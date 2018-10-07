New IndiGo flights launched to Male, Phuket

Amit Agnihotri By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IndiGo on Saturday announced expansion of its overseas network with the launch of flight services to Male and Phuket from next month.

Male will be connected with Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kochi, while services to Phuket will be operated from Delhi, IndiGo said in a release.

IndiGo’s announcement comes ahead of GoAir’s launch of flight services to the two new destinations in Thailand and Maldives from next week onwards.

IndiGo has also announced special inaugural fares starting `5,799 for the new flights.Male will be a daily operations from Kochi and five-times per week from Mumbai, the airline said, adding that the services on the Bengaluru-Male will be operated twice a week.