Home Business

India bans 328 combination drugs in setback for pharma companies

The health ministry on Wednesday said the board had found there was "no therapeutic justification for the ingredients contained in 328 FDCs and that these FDCs may involve risk to human beings".

Published: 13th September 2018 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

People walk past a chemist shop at a market in Mumbai. (File | Reuters)

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Indian government has banned 328 combination drugs in a blow to both domestic and foreign pharmaceutical firms, but the ban has been cheered by health activists worried about growing antibiotic resistance due to the misuse of medicines.

The Indian government had in 2016 banned about 350 such drugs, referred to as fixed-dose combinations (FDCs), but the industry mounted various legal challenges that prompted the Supreme Court to call for a review by an advisory board.

The health ministry on Wednesday said the board had found there was "no therapeutic justification for the ingredients contained in 328 FDCs and that these FDCs may involve risk to human beings".

It said it was prohibiting the "manufacture for sale, sale or distribution for human use" of the 328 FDCs with immediate effect. It did not name the drugs or give any brands.

The president of the Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association, Deepnath Roychowdhury, said the order would have an impact on a market worth an estimated 16 billion rupees ($222 million) a year for such drugs, which are produced by both small and large pharmaceutical companies.

He said the verdict would be respected.

Combination drugs are used to improve patients' compliance, as it is easier to get patients to take one drug rather than several.

But inconsistent enforcement of drug laws in India has led to a proliferation of such medicines based on state approvals, rather than from the central government.

Health authorities have warned that the increasing use of antibiotic combinations may be contributing to antibiotic resistance, with India of particular concern because of the large volume of combination drugs being taken.

Malini Aisola of the All India Drug Action Network welcomed the government ban, saying it was a step towards addressing a "grave situation".

"The people of India have been made the consumers of unsafe medicines for too long," she said.

Companies such as Indian unit of Abbott Laboratories had filed court appeals against the government's 2016 order.

Abbott did not respond to a request for comment and it was not immediately clear how the ban would impact it.

The ministry also said 15 FDCs had been kept out of the purview of the current ban.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
328 drugs banned medicines banned

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend