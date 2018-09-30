Home Business

Amazon India unveils Select to help brands in growth journey

Amazon India, which competes head-on with Walmart-backed rival Flipkart, has also recently crossed the milestone of four lakh sellers on its platform.

Published: 30th September 2018 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: E-commerce major Amazon has started a new programme 'Select' in India to help emerging brands in the country get access to a suite of brand building tools and services.

Amazon India, which competes head-on with Walmart-backed rival Flipkart, has also recently crossed the milestone of four lakh sellers on its platform.

"We have been piloting 'Select' over the last few months and have worked with over 100 brands.

We have helped them get access to a suite of brand building tools and services spanning across discovery, consumer insights, brand consulting inputs, and enhanced brand protection services," Amazon India Director and General Manager (Seller Services) Gopal Pillai said.

He added that the focus of the initiative is to develop long-term relationships with brands to help them generate measurable value for their businesses on Amazon and helping them achieve their business aspirations.

Some of the brands that Amazon is working with under the 'Select' programme include Miss Chase, The Yaya Cafe, Soul Fit, Skin Elements, Zink London and Daily Objects.

"Our aim is to help across a brands' value chain, from generating assortment insights, to providing quick-turnaround logistics solutions, and driving traffic to their products.

Select is a horizontal/cross-category offering targeted at new and existing brands with differentiated product solutions," he said.

Talking about seller growth on its platform, Pillai said three years ago, Amazon India had one lakh sellers on board and it took the company about 11 months to double the seller base.

"Interestingly, it has taken us just 15 months to go from 2 lakh to 4 lakh sellers now, who offer over 170 million products to customers," he said adding that this reflects the strong growth trajectory the company is on in the Indian market.

Ahead of the festive season, the company has slashed rates across key product categories and is offering various benefits under its seller programmes to help sellers further cash in on the increased demand during the sale period.

Amazon is holding its Great Indian Festival between October 10-15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)
More jawans were killed than Naxals during UPA regime, we reversed it: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Representative Image
Here are some tasty pakoda recipes for the weekend
Gallery
Chennaiyin FC will look to upset Bengaluru FC's hopes of a revenge for last year's defeat in the final as the two star teams clash in their ISL season opener on Sunday. Here are snaps from their final practice session before the game. (Photo | Chennaiyin FC/Twitter)
Defending champs Chennaiyin FC gear up to tame Bengaluru FC in their ISL opener
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament