Home Business

Income Tax Returns forms for 2019-20 released, here's all you need to know

While there has been no change in ITR-1 or Sahaj, which is to be filled by the salaried class, some sections in ITR 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 have been rationalised.

Published: 06th April 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Income Tax returns form used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has released new Income Tax return forms for individuals and companies for the assessment year 2019-20. The new form seeks more disclosures from the filers who claim exemption on a large agricultural income, directors on the boards of companies, individuals with properties or bank accounts abroad and those holding shares in unlisted firms.

While there has been no change in ITR-1 or Sahaj, which is to be filled by the salaried class, some sections in ITR 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 have been rationalised.

Individuals, firms and companies have to file returns for the income earned in 2018-19 during the course of current fiscal.

  • ITR-1 is filed by individuals having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh, having income from salaries, one house property, other sources (like interest), and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000.
  • ITR-2 is filed by Individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains of business or profession.
  • ITR-3 is filed by individuals and HUFs having income from profits and gains of business or profession.
  • ITR-4 or Sugam is meant for individuals, HUFs and firms (other than LLP) having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh and having presumptive income from business and profession.

Those filing ITR-3 and ITR-6 (companies) will have to disclose information regarding turnover / gross receipts reported for Goods and Services Tax included now in ITR-3 and ITR- 6 also.

The last date of filing ITR is July 31 for those who are not required to get their accounts audited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ITR Income Tax Returns Sahaj new IT form Income Tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Quick 5 on world's costliest elections (est. cost: $7-10 billion)
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu staging a protest aganist IT raids. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu stages dharna against IT raids on TDP leaders
Gallery
Washington's cherry blossom season has gone well this year, thanks to warm weather that has coincided perfectly with the annual blooming that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each spring. (Photo | AP)
Enchanting Washington cherry blossoms are at peak, but...
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp