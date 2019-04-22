SpiceJet and Emirates sign MoU for codeshare partnership

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After announcing induction of 27 planes in the past two weeks, budget carrier SpiceJet and Gulf based Emirates have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enter into a reciprocal codeshare agreement.

The partnership will help both airlines to expand their reach. While for SpiceJet passengers it would open new destinations such as America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, for Emirates, thecode share will enable its passengers to enjoy seamless connectivity on flights to India.

The code sharing between the two airlines comes in the backdrop of full service carrier Jet Airways temporarily suspending its operations last week. Jet had partnership with Emirates rival Etihad and it used to operate on the routes announced today. “SpiceJet passengers travelling from India will have more choice to travel seamlessly with minimum connection times, when flying to destinations in Emirates' Europe network such as London, Paris, Frankfurt, Manchester and Amsterdam,” SpiceJet said in a statement.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the codeshare agreement will also open up flights for Indian travellers to North and South American destinations such as New York, Washington, Toronto, and Sao Paulo as well as Middle Eastern destinations such as Jeddah, Kuwait and Amman, operated by Emirates, it said.

“This new partnership should immensely benefit passengers travelling on both airlines. While SpiceJet passengers from across India will be able to enjoy seamless connectivity leveraging Emirates vast network across Europe, Africa, America and the Middle East those travelling to India on Emirates will be able to

travel to 51 destinations across our domestic network,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said.

This will bolster Emirates’ already-extensive network adding a total of 67 weekly connections between Emirates’ hub in Dubai to these growing destinations in India. Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning, Revenue Optimization and Aeropolitical affairs said, “This partnership with SpiceJet and the mutual expansion of our network will go a long way in further enhancing the travel experience of our customers in India as well as those heading into India, benefiting travellers and businesses alike.”

Code-sharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.