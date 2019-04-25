Home Business

India's crude oil production falls by 4.15 per cent in 2018-19

The main reasons for shortfall were low yields leading to closure of about 100 oil wells and miscreant activities in operational areas, the ministry said.

Published: 25th April 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Crude oil is dispensed into a bottle. (Photo| Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India produced 34,203 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) of crude oil during 2018-19 (April to March) which is 4.15 per cent below the output in the previous financial year and 7.59 per cent lower than the target, the government said on Thursday.

The production in 2017-18 was 35,684 TMT while the target for 2018-19 was pegged at 37,011 TMT, a statement issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

The downward trend in production comes at a time when the United States has said it will no longer grant sanctions waiver to countries like India which import crude oil from Iran from next month.

At the same time, falling domestic crude oil production has pushed up India's oil import dependence to nearly 84 per cent of the total consumption.

In March alone, the country produced 2,854 TMT of crude oil which is 16 per cent lower when compared to output in March 2018 and nearly 13 per cent below the target. The production in March 2018 was 3,041 TMT while the target for March 2019 was 3,280 TMT, according to the statement.

Crude oil production by ONGC in March was 1,786 TMT and totalled 21,042 TMT in fiscal 2018-19. Oil India Limited (OIL) supplied 278 TMT of crude oil in March and 3,293 TMT in the entire fiscal.

The main reasons for shortfall were low yields leading to closure of about 100 oil wells and miscreant activities in operational areas, the ministry said.

On the other hand, natural gas production totalled 32,873 MMSCM (million metric standard cubic metres) in 2018-19, down 7.6 per cent of the target but up 0.7 per cent compared to production in the previous financial year.

For March alone, the output was 2,816 MMSCM, nearly 9 per cent down from the target but 1.2 per cent higher than in March 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
crude oil India crude oil oil oi import

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp