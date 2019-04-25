Home Business

This airline has banned peanuts on flights! Here's why

By AFP

LONDON: British airline easyJet has stopped selling peanuts and will remove all nuts from inflight foods, it said Thursday, to protect passengers with allergies.

The no-frills carrier said passengers will also be asked not to eat nuts on board if fellow customers are allergic.

"The safety and welfare of all of our customers and crew is our highest priority so we have a number of procedures in place to assist customers travelling with a nut allergy," an easyJet spokesman told AFP.

"We ask that any customers with a nut allergy notify us ahead of travel and we will request that other passengers travelling on the flight do not consume any products containing nuts that they have brought with them on board.

"We have also stopped the sale of peanuts on board and will be removing the last product from our inflight range which contains nuts in the coming months."

The issue came to prominence in Britain with the death of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse on a British Airways flight from London to Nice.

She had a fatal reaction on board after eating a sandwich bought at Heathrow Airport which had sesame seeds inside its dough.

Her family called for a change in the law on food labelling after the inquest into her death concluded in September last year.

