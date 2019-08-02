Home Business

Four parties show initial interest in Jet Airways

Leading lender SBI is said to have approved Rs 10 crore in interim funding to the airline and other banks are also in the process of approving the insolvency proceedings.

Published: 02nd August 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

Jet Airways aircrafts (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four parties have shown preliminary interest in investing in the grounded Jet Airways, whose resolution professional (RP) had floated expression of interests last month for selling a stake in the airline.

Reports said lenders were engaged with the interested parties, who are yet to submit a formal interest in the airline. It is expected that the lenders would extend the deadline for submitting EoI from the earlier deadline of August 3 in case they are unable to find suitors.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) met on Thursday to discuss issues related to insolvency proceedings of the grounded airline.

The leading lender—the State Bank of India—is said to have approved Rs 10 crore in interim funding to the airline and other banks are also in the process of approving the same. To meet expenses associated with the insolvency proceedings, the lenders had approved interim funding of USD 10 million (about Rs 69 crore) for the airline last month.

The CoC also discussed the issue of releasing a month’s salary to the employees, as suggested by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). On June 20, the Mumbai bench of NCLT had admitted Jet Airways under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code after lenders referred it to the bankruptcy tribunal. The consortium had earlier tried selling a stake in the airline, but after a lot of buzz, they couldn’t find a suitor.

Earlier, the RP had said he had received claims worth over Rs 25,500 crore as of July 4. A consortium of 26 bankers has an exposure of over Rs 8,500 crore in the airline, while operational creditors excluding workmen and employees have made a claim of Rs 12,372 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways Jet Airways resolution professional Jet Airways liquidity Jet Airways crisis Committee of Creditors National Company Law Tribunal
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp