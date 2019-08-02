SpiceJet freighter begins operations from Hyderabad

By PTI

HYDERABAD: SpiceJet freighter, the cargo arm of SpiceJet, has commenced its service connecting Hyderabad with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

The service commenced on Thursday and has a capacity to carry approximately 20 MT of cargo, a press release issued by GMR Hyderabad International Airport said on Friday.

With this, the airport now has six scheduled freighters operating, the release said.

The new service would also offer an opportunity to the shippers from the region to access the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) and other markets via Delhi, it said.

The offering also includes postal circulation among the key metros, saving critical time and ensuring quick delivery of goods, it added.