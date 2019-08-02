Home Business

Tata Motors, Tata Power join hands to install 300 charging stations in five cities this fiscal

As part of the initiative, the companies on Friday inaugurated seven charging stations in Pune to enable the e-mobility drive in the city.

Published: 02nd August 2019 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

EV-CHARGING

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Motors and Tata Power on Friday said they have come together to install 300 fast-charging stations by the end of this fiscal in five cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Over the next two months, they plan to install 45 more chargers across the other four cities. The chargers will be installed at Tata Motors dealerships, certain Tata Group retail outlets and other public locations.

"Our aim is to make EV charging as fast and easy as possible for all the Indians and we are very pleased to partner with Tata Motors, with whom we jointly identified high priority locations which could be preferred by the potential electric vehicle owners," Tata Power MD and CEO Praveer Sinha said in a statement.

Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said the partnership is an important milestone in the company's journey to offer complete ecosystem solutions and offer peace of mind to its customers,.

"We remain committed to the sustainable mobility mission and will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for the customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country," he added.

The chargers will be operated by Tata Power and will adhere to Bharat Standard (15 kW) for the initial 50 chargers.

Going forward, companies also plans to have charging stations that will adhere to 30-50 kW DC CCS2 Standard.

Tata Motors president, electric mobility business and corporate strategy Shailesh Chandra said the chargers could be accessed by any electric vehicle user having cars compatible to the above charging standards.

Tata Power and Tata Motors have jointly developed a charging tariff for Tata Motors EV customers. Currently, Tata Power has 42 charging points in Mumbai.

The company has signed pacts for setting up commercial-scale electric vehicles charging stations at HPCL, IOCL, and IGL retail outlets.

