Bureau of Energy Efficiency seeks views of States inclluding Andhra Pradesh on energy conservation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the rapid increase in India’s energy demand and future energy demands from various sources, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has initiated steps to address the issue and launched stakeholder consultation to amend the existing energy conservation Act. It invited the views of State governments through state-designated agencies and extended an invitation to the AP government to attend the national level stakeholder consultation workshop in Mumbai on August 7.

BEE director general Abhay Bhakre said the sustained efforts of BEE to take energy conservation and energy efficiency measures to the next level would help strengthen designated agencies of State and intensify energy efficiency and energy conservation movement which helps reduce energy intensity on finances apart from environmental protection.

In a communication with Secretary (Energy) and vice-chairman of APSECM N Srikant, while extending invitation to Mumbai workshop, BEE DG said they want active participation of AP given its proactive role in implementing energy efficiency measures in various sectors. He said the State has a lot of potential to save energy, particularly in buildings and industries and MSME sectors.

“As a developing State, Andhra Pradesh should focus on energy efficiency technologies that are useful for industrial promotion as well. The State also need to focus on emerging new segments like electric vehicles and energy storage, improvisation of existing schemes relating to energy efficiency,” the DG said.

MSME has the highest energy saving investment potential of Rs 3.07 lakh crore and Rs 4.63 lakh crore in the country by 2031 under moderate and aggressive scenarios. “The present total energy consumption is 347 Mtoe (Million Ton of Oil Equivalent) which is expected to reach 443.4 Mtoe by 2031. We can save about 72.3 Mtoe (16 %) by 2031 with implementation of Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme and other energy efficiency measures,” he explained.