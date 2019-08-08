Home Business

Oil marketing companies unlikely to set up 80,000 new pumps on time

While the IOCL, HPCL and BPCL have planned to add 80,000 more fuel pumps within three years, sources said that the final number could be as low as 15,000.

Published: 08th August 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Fuel pumps, Petrol

Land acquisition issues may stymie creation of new fuel pumps (File photo)

By Express News Service

India’s public sector oil marketing companies — IOC, BPCL and HPCL — have decided to set up close to 80,000 fuel retail outlets in the next three years as part of the biggest-ever expansion of their fuel retail network. Industry officials, however, feel they may be able to set up just around 15,000 since the strikeout rate has been quite high and a cumbersome land acquisition and approval process makes things harder.

“Given the past success rate, we expect to give Letters of Intent (LoI) for about 14,000-15,000 locations by the end of the entire process. The focus is also on Tier-II and Tier-III cities as well as rural areas, since metro cities are mostly saturated,” said an official at a government-owned refiner. The low success rate could be due to the cumbersome land approval process, he noted, adding that more often than not, land is not approved, and even if it is, many cases end up having to face litigation.

The state-run firms are learnt to have already issued letters of intent for 9,000 new petrol pumps and around 110 new pumps have already been commissioned. Of the 64,624 petrol pumps currently operational in the country, 90 per cent of the petrol pumps are operated by three government-owned OMCs, led by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) with a 42.9 per cent share, Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) with 23.9 per cent share, and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) with a 22.9 per cent share.

While the state-owned firms have, since financial year 2008-09, added an average of 2,500 petrol pumps every year, the private players who have been allowed to enter the business of marketing transportation fuels since 2002 have only added a total of 6,673 as at the end of April 2019, adding 417 petrol pumps every year since 2002.

In most cases, analysts believe that private sector peers are unable to sustain their businesses since they fail to match the subsidised price offered by state-run fuel retailers. For instance, Reliance Industries Ltd, which had a 12 per cent market share in fuel retailing in 2005, saw its market share slip to less than 0.5 per cent by 2014. The company had shut most of its petrol pumps by that point, since it could not match the subsidised price offered by state-run OMCs.

However, private players have gradually increased their share of retail outlets to 10 per cent by March 2019, from six per cent in March 2013, primarily driven by one entity, Nayara Energy — the erstwhile Essar Oil. Among private players, Naraya tops the list with 5,224 fuelling stations, followed by RIL with 1,400 and Royal Dutch Shell with just 151.

On the other hand, state-run Indian Oil Corporation has 27,800 pumps, followed by HPCL with 15,471 and BPCL with 14,903. Experts believe that the recent proposal to amend fuel marketing guidelines, if accepted, would enhance competition and allow tie-ups between traditional fuel retail companies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Oil Corporation Hindustan Petroleum Bharat Petroleum Oil Marketing Companies New petrol pumps
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp