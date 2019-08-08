Home Business

PPAs with Solar Energy Corporation, National Thermal Power Corporation vulnerable: Analysts

The report notes that SECI has the highest tender pipeline and the financing of future projects depends on the features of SECI PPA.

Published: 08th August 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

SECI, NTPC

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

Contrary to the belief that signing power purchase agreements (PPAs) with reliable counterparts such as Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and National Thermal Power Corporation of India (NTPC) is better than having PPAs with discoms directly, this might not be the case, say sector analysts.

After studying the fine print in several PPAs signed between renewable power developers and NTPC and SECI, India Ratings found that while PPAs underscore that payment obligations are direct obligations, all other risks and obligations would be on a pass-through basis.

The emphasis on SECI and NTPC being only intermediaries and linking the PPAs signed with a developer to a power sale agreement (PSA) signed with particular distribution company (whose name is disclosed in PPA itself) indicates a trend of limiting the liabilities on SECI and NTPC, it noted. In fact, more recent tariffs signed in 2019 by both firms go further in limiting their own exposure in case of a default by discoms.

Both SECI and NTPC have assumed direct obligations for tariff payment under their recent PPAs. This emphasis on only assuming payment obligations was absent in earlier PPAs and is a more recent trend, Ind-Ra said.

The report notes that SECI has the highest tender pipeline (19GW) and the financing of future projects depends on the features of SECI PPA. The intricacies of obligations under SECI and NTPC PPAs indicate significant dependence on back-to-back performance by buying discoms. The latest NTPC PPA has also tariff adoption by the relevant State Electricity Regulatory Commission for the discom that has signed back-to-back PSA as a condition precedent. In earlier PPAs, such a clause was absent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Solar Energy Corporation of India NTPC PPAs SECI PPAs National Thermal Power Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AFP)
Pakistan trade suspension unlikely to harm India
Image used for representational purposes.
Celebrities in false ads may have to pay hefty penalties, face jail term
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman (File | PTI)
Vir Chakra for Abhinandan, Vayu Sena medals for Balakot pilots
Karnataka: Pounded by rain, swept away by flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visits flood-affected areas of Belgaum Thursday Aug 8 2019. | PTI
Schoolgirl washed away in Karnataka floods as death toll reaches eight
Boats used to evacuate people stranded in the flood water at Thengilakkadavu area in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
Gallery
On the first anniversary of last year's floods, Kerala is faced with a similar situation as heavy rains pounded five districts since 7 August 2019 causing landslides and widespread destruction. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | Another August, another flood: Kerala on the edge
The Chahar brothers are in arms in the Carribean as our cartoonist Satish Acharya gets going...
Cricket Cartoon: The battle in West Indies begins
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp