Home Business

Numaligarh Refinery to hike manpower by over 62 per cent post Rs 22,594 crore expansion

The NRL is tripling its capacity from existing 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA at an investment of Rs 22,594 crore, which includes a 1,398 km-long crude oil pipeline of 9 MMTPA from Odisha to Assam.

Published: 18th August 2019 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

The 26th AGM of Numaligarh Refinery is held and chaired by BPCl C&MD D Rajkumar

The 26th AGM of Numaligarh Refinery is held and chaired by BPCl C&MD D Rajkumar (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

 

GUWAHATI: As part of the Rs 22,594 crore mega expansion project, North East India's largest refiner, Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL), will ramp up its headcount by over 62 per cent in the next four years, it's Managing Director SK Barua said.

In an interview to PTI, Barua said apart from direct employment to 550 people, over 12,000 indirect jobs will be created during the construction of the new units. "We will require about 550 more people to fully operationalise the refinery post-commissioning," he said.

At present, the total headcount at the NRL stands at 874, including management and non-management staff. Barua said of the 550 people required, 150 are immediately needed during the execution stage. "Already 68 freshers have been hired from different engineering institutes. They will be put on the company payroll after completion of their probation period. Other than the permanent staff, opportunities for indirect employment are huge. At the construction stage itself, about 12,000 contract workers will be hired," he said.

The contract employees will be hired as contractors, sub-contractors, vendors, suppliers, transporters, hoteliers and vehicle hiring agencies, Barua said.

The NRL is tripling its capacity from existing 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA at an investment of Rs 22,594 crore, which includes a 1,398 km-long crude oil pipeline of 9 MMTPA from Odisha's Paradip to Assam's Numaligarh and a 654 km-long product pipeline of 6 MMTPA from Numaligarh to West Bengal's Siliguri.

Speaking on the progress of the project, Barua said, "Pre-project activities are in full swing. The construction work is expected to begin from November this year considering receipt of all statutory clearances, including those related to the environment, by then."

He said an oil refinery expansion work of this magnitude usually takes around 48 months to get completed. Meanwhile, the company has announced plans to diversify its portfolio by entering exploration for crude oil within the next few months.

The Mini Ratna PSU has already received board approval for an initial investment of Rs 150 crore for diversification into exploration and has applied for necessary approvals for two blocks in Assam along with other partners. The company was set up in accordance with the provisions made in the historic Assam Accord.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has a 61.65 per cent stake in NRL while Oil India Ltd (OIL) and Assam government have 26 per cent and 12.35 per cent holdings respectively. The present authorised capital of the company is Rs 1,000 crore and paid-up capital is Rs 735.63 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SK Barua Numaligarh Refinery NRL 26th AGM BPCL Oil India NRL expansion plans
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp