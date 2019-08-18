Home Business

Power generation companies outstanding dues rises 30 per cent to Rs 46000 crore in June

According to PRAAPTI portal, distribution companies owed a total of Rs 34,465 crore to power generation companies in June 2018.

Published: 18th August 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Power supply, Electricity

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The outstanding dues of power producers from distribution utilities have risen by more than 30 per cent to Rs 46,412 crore in June 2019 compared to the same month of the last year, showing stress in the sector.

According to PRAAPTI portal, distribution companies owed a total of Rs 34,465 crore to power generation companies in June 2018. The portal was launched in May 2018 to bring in transparency in power purchase transactions between generators and discoms.

In June this year, total overdue amount, which was not cleared even after 60 days of a grace period offered by generators, stood at Rs 30,552 crore against Rs 21,739 crore in the same month in 2018. Power producers give 60 days time to discoms for paying bills for the supply of electricity.

After that, the outstanding becomes overdue and generators charge penal interest on that in most of the cases. In order to give relief to power generation companies, the Centre has enforced a payment security mechanism from August 1, 2019.

Under this mechanism, the discoms are required to open letters of credit for getting power supplies. The data on the portal indicates that the outstanding, as well as the overdue amount, have increased over the preceding month.  In May 2019, the total outstanding on discoms was Rs 43,814 crore while the total overdue amount was Rs 25,660 crore.

Discoms in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir account for the major portion of dues to power generating companies, taking a longer duration of up to 839 days to make payments, the portal showed.

Madhya Pradesh tops the list with 839 days to make payments, followed by Bihar (789 days), Andhra Pradesh (787 days), Haryana (787 days), Telangana (767 days) Karnataka (761 days), Tamil Nadu (760 days), Punjab (757 day) and Jammu & Kashmir (756 days) in that order.

Overdues of independent power producers amount to over 62.27 per cent of the total overdue of Rs 30,552 crore on discoms.

Among the public sector power generators, NTPC alone has an overdue amount of Rs 6,342.94 crore on discoms followed by NLC India at Rs 4,604 crore, THDC India at Rs 1,971.73, NHPC at Rs 1,963.71 crore and Damodar Valley Corporation at Rs 843.79 crore.

Discoms owe the highest overdue of Rs 3,201.68 crore to Adani Power followed by Bajaj Group-owned Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd at Rs 1,980.26 crore and GMR at Rs 1,733.18 crore among private generators.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PRAAPTI Power generation companies Power companies dues
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian women cricket team player Mithali Raj prepares to depart to England for the World Women T-20 cup, from Bangalore. (File | PTI)
Favourite cricketer to success formula: Mithali Raj opens up to TNIE
Mithali Raj(L) and Virat Kohli. (File Photo)
In Conversation: Mithali Raj gets candid about her male counterpart Virat Kohli
Gallery
Think Gulzar, think 'shayris', film song lyrics, and Urdu 'nazms'. Although the man may be celebrated for his lyrical compositions, the world of Hindi cinema would not be the same without his equally brilliant films. Take a look at 13 pathbreaking films
Celebrating Gulzar Saab: Have you watched these 13 masterpieces of the underrated director?
A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp