Microsoft ties up with Indian School of Business to set up artificial intelligence lab

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian School of Business (ISB) and Microsoft India Friday signed two pacts to create an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Digital Lab and launch a new executive programme dealing with AI.

Titled Leading Business Transformation in the Age of AI at the B-School’s campus here, it will improve AI skill sets in the country. ISB expects to see about 1,000 corporate executives undergoing the three-day non-technical programme in the next three to four years. The course will commence from October.

Anant Maheshwari, president, Microsoft India, said AI was a game changer to drive new business models and transform today’s businesses and workplaces.

“With this coming together of ISB and Microsoft, it is a unique opportunity to increase the innovation with AI in businesses. Our new partnership with ISB will empower business leaders to increase their tech intensity and do more with AI,” Maheshwari said.

According to a Microsoft study, 91 per cent of enterprises said they were keen to use AI, but only 37 per cent were using it. “It shows a wide gap in the intent and actual implementation. The collaboration with ISB will help enterprises to effectively and efficiently use AI in transforming their businesses,” he reasoned.

According to ISB Dean Rajendra Srivastava, the collaboration with Microsoft India will enable them to use AI to understand new phenomena that are relevant for business as well as policy, and subsequently disseminate the knowledge to business leaders who will lead to transforming their businesses through artificial intelligence to compete effectively.

The AI digital Lab is powered by PlatiFi technologies, a Microsoft partner.