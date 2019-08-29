Air India accepts resignation of official caught shoplifting

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Air India has accepted the resignation of its senior official Rohit Bhasin who was caught shoplifting at the Sydney airport on June 22. Officials said Captain Rohit Bhasin’s resignation came after Air India revoked his suspension Monday so that his resignation could be accepted.

Sources said CCTV footage showed Bhasin taking a wallet from a duty-free shop and exiting without paying. After security personnel entered the aircraft, Bhasin returned the wallet and said he didn’t know how the wallet got there. The Air India station manager assured the security personnel that the airline would fully cooperate with the investigation. The flight was released after the assurance.

Sources said Bhasin met Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani and offer to sought VRS. The CMD rejected the idea and Bhasin was asked to either resign in a way that he can’t use post retirement benefits or fight the case in Sydney.